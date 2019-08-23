|
MORTEN, Patricia "Pat" B. Age 98, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by family. She lived at Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, NH, after residing in Dover, MA, and Moultonborough, NH. Pat grew up in Needham, MA, and Darien, CT, graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1943, was a USNR WAVE who helped break Japanese codes during WWII, and did graduate work in counseling and fine arts. After a career in College Counseling at the Dana Hall School, she joined her husband, John F. Morten, to become VP of Operations at UDEC Corporation. Pat's avocation was art. She was a jewelry maker, silversmith, painter, printmaker, and sculptor. She leaves her two daughters: Meredith Morten and Pam Morten and husband, Glenn Gustavson; and three grandchildren: Jessica Morten Davis, Laura Morten Gustavson, and Eric Morten Gustavson. A Memorial Service will be held at the Meredith Congregational Church at a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to Mount Holyoke College, Office of Advancement, PO Box 889, South Hadley, MA 01075.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019