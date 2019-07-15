Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA SHILALIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA B. (HUBBARD) SHILALIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA B. (HUBBARD) SHILALIS Obituary
SHILALIS, Patricia B. (Hubbard) Of Canton, passed away July 15th. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. Mother of Victor P. Shilalis and his longtime girlfriend Janice Cedrone Nelson of Canton and David Shilalis of Brockton. Sister of William Hubbard of Norwood. Grandmother of Jonathan, Ryan and Katie Shilalis. Also survived by her long time friend Mary-Jo Shilalis. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton Saturday morning at 10. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Senior Center, 500 Pleasant St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now