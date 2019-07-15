|
SHILALIS, Patricia B. (Hubbard) Of Canton, passed away July 15th. Beloved wife of the late Albert V. Mother of Victor P. Shilalis and his longtime girlfriend Janice Cedrone Nelson of Canton and David Shilalis of Brockton. Sister of William Hubbard of Norwood. Grandmother of Jonathan, Ryan and Katie Shilalis. Also survived by her long time friend Mary-Jo Shilalis. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church Canton Saturday morning at 10. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in her memory to the Canton Senior Center, 500 Pleasant St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019