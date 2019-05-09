BEAUDOIN, Patricia (Mullen) Of Concord, formerly of Acton, May 7, 2019. Mother of Col. Robert Beaudoin, USMC Ret. and his wife Anne of Plymouth, Rene Beaudoin, Jr. and his wife Anne Marie of Leominster, Pamela Ward of Nashua, NH, Shaun Beaudoin and his wife Lisa of Brookton, ME, Patrice Gallen and her husband Michael of Lunenburg, Nancy Peterson of Acton, David Beaudoin and his wife Kathy of Columbia, SC and Ann Marie Beaudoin, Esq. of Cohasset. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Rene Beaudoin, Sr. and her sons, Raymond Beaudoin and Paul Beaudoin. Also survived by 28 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, May 13th 4-7pm at Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May 14th, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton at 10am, followed by burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Central St., West Acton. Donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Home For Little Wonderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 or to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019