|
|
BERRY, Patricia (Eldridge) Age 96, a vibrant, beautiful, artistic, and caring woman, died peacefully on Nov. 20th. Patricia was born in 1923 and grew up on the west side of Brockton. Her parents were successful business people during the Great Depression, in the fields of millinery and printing. She was a graduate of Brockton High School Class of 1941, and later attended Framingham State College, where she earned a degree in teaching.
While attending a church social, she met the love of her life, the late William Berry, and soon married. They raised their children for 15 years in Poultney, VT, before moving to Easton in 1975. Pat was a devoted mother during her years in Vermont, and a volunteer for the local fire department rescue service. She was a teacher in home economics and child development at Taunton High School. She retired in 1995, at the age of 72, after 20 years with the city school system (she was much loved by her students, and was a guest at many of their future weddings). Patricia volunteered in later years at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, and at a Marion church thrift store.
Patricia loved gardening, feeding birds, and feeding friends and family. Patricia and William were two peas in a pod, as they truly enjoyed just each others company. They were happiest while sailing across the chop of Buzzards Bay in their 1938 Yankee One Design 31 foot Sloop Racer Sailboat, affectionately known as "Snow White" (Y14), along with many other fast sailboats William built or owned over the years. Many many days were spent on the boat, and the two of them were sailing well into their 80's (sometimes by themselves, and never with a motor on the boat). Patricia loved her days with Bill and the family at a cottage on Swifts Beach, collecting local art glass and pottery, cooking, and entertaining. She was a witty, lovingly sarcastic, endearing woman who loved her family, friends, and her late husband.
Patricia was the loving wife of the late William A. Berry and devoted mother of Lincoln Berry and his wife Valerie Donaghue of Boston and the late Suzanne Marshall and the late William E. Berry. All are cordially invited to the Prophett Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER, on Sat., Dec. 7th, for a Visitation Period, from 10am to 11am. A Service will begin at 11am, and Burial will be held at Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, 708 Kurn Hattin Rd., Westminster, VT 05158. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019