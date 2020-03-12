|
|
BLACK, Patricia (Grossman) "Pat" Of Brookline, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at age 85. Loving wife of the late Stanton L. Black. Beloved mother of Michael Black & his wife Melody Douros, Deborah Black, Lisa and Russell Franks. Proud "Gaga" to her cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Sophie, Lily, Frank, David, Lola and Sienna. Devoted daughter of the late David and Judith (Bourne) Grossman. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton on Sunday, March 15 at 2:00pm. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance at Pat's late residence following the interment with minyan at 7:30pm and on Monday 4:00-9:00pm with minyan at 7:30pm. Remembrances (in lieu of flowers) can be made to Temple Emanuel, c/o Senior Programming, 385 Ward Street, Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020