Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PAT" (GROSSMAN) BLACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PAT" (GROSSMAN) BLACK Obituary
BLACK, Patricia (Grossman) "Pat" Of Brookline, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at age 85. Loving wife of the late Stanton L. Black. Beloved mother of Michael Black & his wife Melody Douros, Deborah Black, Lisa and Russell Franks. Proud "Gaga" to her cherished grandchildren, Jessica, Sophie, Lily, Frank, David, Lola and Sienna. Devoted daughter of the late David and Judith (Bourne) Grossman. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton on Sunday, March 15 at 2:00pm. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial observance at Pat's late residence following the interment with minyan at 7:30pm and on Monday 4:00-9:00pm with minyan at 7:30pm. Remembrances (in lieu of flowers) can be made to Temple Emanuel, c/o Senior Programming, 385 Ward Street, Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -