PATRICIA (MULREAN) BOHAN
BOHAN, Patricia (Mulrean) Of West Roxbury, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Arthur M. Bohan. Loving mother of Therese Daly and her husband Daniel, Paula DeMore, Susan MacKinnon and her husband John, Joan Warren and her husband Joseph, Peter Bohan and his wife Linda, and David Bohan and his wife Nina. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by hundreds of nieces and nephews and great versions of the same (literally). Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family does not want their kind and loving friends to have to balance their love and respect for Patsy against personal safety and therefore has decided to keep the services private. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Cathedral High School, 74 Union Park St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
