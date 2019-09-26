|
|
LEARY, Patricia Brennan "Trish" Passed away peacefully at her home with her son, Robert J.Leary, III, husband, Robert J. Leary, Jr. and dog, Cody with her. She is the daughter of the late Violet (Lord) Brennan and James P. Brennan of Seymour, CT. She is survived by her brother, James R. Brennan of Seymour, her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Philip DeSimone of Dedham, and her two nieces, Erin DeSimone of Washington, DC and Nora DeSimone of New York, NY.
Trish received a BA in Political Science and Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont and an MBA from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She also earned her CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CTFA (Certified Trust & Financial Advisor) designations. Trish spent her career in the financial services industry with over 20 years at Boston Trust & Investment Management in Boston.
Trish previously served as a Trustee of the Mother Caroline Academy in Boston. In her free time, she enjoyed her family and friends, baking, playing golf, traveling and most especially time on the beach in Wellfleet.
A Celebration of Trish and her Life will be held at the Church of the Advent, 28 Pleasant St., Medfield, on Thursday, October 3rd at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: The Trish Leary Fund for Mesothelioma Research, https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/TR/GivingPage/MyPage?pg=team&fr_id=1200&team_id=5028
Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, 617-632-3000 Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019