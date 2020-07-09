|
CUMINGS, Patricia Brown Age 99, of Carleton-Willard Village in Bedford, formerly of Concord and Acton, July 3, 2020. A proud Concordian, she was the beloved daughter of the late H. Whittemore Brown and Marjorie (Wray) Brown. Devoted wife of the late Calvin W. Cumings. Dear sister to Christopher Brown and his wife Mileva of Peterborough, NH and the late Shirley Howard. Cherished aunt of Kristina Magee and her husband Michael, Samuel Brown, Thomas Howard, Dana Howard, Peter Howard, and Jonathan Howard. Family members will gather for a private Burial Service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, where she will join her husband and many other relatives in the Brown family plot. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Acton Memorial Library Foundation, P.O. Box 2781, Acton, MA 01720. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020