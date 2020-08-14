|
SAVAGE, Patricia C. (Regan) Of Needham and Belmont, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Savage. Devoted mother of Christine M. Quinn, Robert J. Savage, Jr. and his wife Robin of Jamaica Plain, Stephen C. Savage of Needham, Katharine M. Savage, and her husband Thomas A. Easton of Dedham, and Elizabeth K. Donahue of Westwood. She was a loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Joseph and Connor Quinn, Molly, Nicholas and Shane Savage, Caleigh, Meghan, and Hannah Donahue. Sister of Robert Reagan and his wife Martha of Medford and the late Katherine Mahoney, Edmund, Kevin, James, Garrett, and Margaret Reagan. Patricia is remembered for her generosity, kindness, love of Brigham's ice cream, swims in the ocean, and world travel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5th at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1180 Greendale Ave., Needham, at 10:30am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the . George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020