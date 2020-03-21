Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA (MCDERMOTT) CARROLL

CARROLL, Patricia (McDermott) Of Peabody, formerly of Malden, March 19. Beloved wife of Robert H. Beloved mother of Sheila Guiney of Peabody, Robert of North Andover, Margaret Mertens of North Andover, Brian of Peabody and Jennifer Zurcher of Reading. Loving grandmother of Colleen Guiney, Emily Carroll, Shannon Guiney, Abby Carroll, Jack Guiney, David Carroll, Meaghan Zurcher, Audrey Mertens, Allie Zurcher and Will Mertens. Sister of the late Mary Chandler, George McDermott, Dorothy Rolli, Francis McDermott and Charles McDermott. Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oakes Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at Carroll Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
