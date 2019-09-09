|
|
CLARK, Patricia Aged 67, Patricia passed away peacefully with her sisters at her hospital bedside on Wednesday, September 5. Patricia was born in Boston, the daughter of Louise M. (McGillivary) Clark of Framingham and the late Robert J. Clark, Sr. From an early age, she learned to play piano and various wind and string instruments. She attended Sacred Heart (grades 1 through 12) in Newton and was involved in CYO and leading music for the Sacred Heart parish folk masses for many years. Patricia graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1970. She furthered her education at Regis College in Weston and graduated in 1974 with a BA in Applied Music. She received her teaching certificate for grades K-12 from Emanuel College in Boston in 1975. Patricia's love of music led her to become a teacher of vocal and instrumental music in the New Bedford Public Schools for over 30 years. Patricia believed (and research studies have proven) that students do better in science, math, and English if they also study music. She was an avid reader and Science-Fiction buff, and adored all her cats especially Bootsy and Inky. Patricia is survived by her mother, Louise Clark, and her sisters, Carolyn and Mary Clark of Framingham, Catherine Cafferty of Texas and Christine Perocchi of Wareham. She was the aunt of Allyson & Brittany Cafferty, Catherine Mullin, Zachary and Matthew Perocchi and the great-aunt of William, Lillyanne and Benjamin Mullin. Patricia was the niece of Anne Clark of Milton and sister of the late Robert J. Clark, Jr. She is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The ALS Association, Tel: 1-888-949-2577. www.alsa.org Visiting Hours: Visitation on Saturday, September 14, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Wareham Village Funeral Home, 5 Center Street, WAREHAM, MA 02571.
View the online memorial for Patricia CLARK
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 12, 2019