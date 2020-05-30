|
CONNOLLY, Patricia Beloved wife of the late William Connolly. Loving mother of Margaret Connolly of Winthrop, Susan Tuminelli and her husband Frank of Wakefield, Patricia Duffy and her husband Brian of Wakefield, and William Connolly and his partner Rick Silva of South Boston. She was the proud grandmother of Kaitlin Camadeco and her husband Michael of Reading, Samantha Flannery and her husband John of Jersey City, NJ, Kelsey Tuminelli and her partner Dylan Comb of Gloucester, and Nicholas Tuminelli and his wife Lindsey, of Peabody. She was five times a great-grandmother to Cora, Shelby, Johanna, Graham, and Ellis William, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private and are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020