DAIGLE, Patricia (DiRenzo) Age 74, of Watertown, Oct 17, 2020. Devoted mother of Shannon Daigle & his wife Dianne of RI. Cherished grandmother of Cameron James Daigle and Zacary Rian Daigle. Dear sister of Charles, Donald & David DiRenzo and the late Edwin Sternfelt. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Pat's Life by gathering for a Graveside Service in Ridgelawn Cemetery on Wednesday, at 12:30 PM. Due to the COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA.