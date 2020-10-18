1/
PATRICIA (DIRENZO) DAIGLE
DAIGLE, Patricia (DiRenzo) Age 74, of Watertown, Oct 17, 2020. Devoted mother of Shannon Daigle & his wife Dianne of RI. Cherished grandmother of Cameron James Daigle and Zacary Rian Daigle. Dear sister of Charles, Donald & David DiRenzo and the late Edwin Sternfelt. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Pat's Life by gathering for a Graveside Service in Ridgelawn Cemetery on Wednesday, at 12:30 PM. Due to the COVID-19, please abide by social distancing guidelines, wear a mask and bring a chair for the cemetery if you would like. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Ridgelawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
