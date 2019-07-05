DEAN, Patricia (Boland) Of Medford, July 4th. Beloved wife of William J. Dean. Mother of Michael J. Dean and his wife Mary of Weymouth and Brian Dean and his wife Kim of Ponte Verde, Florida. Grandmother of Ryan, Cameron, Dylan and Taylor. Sister of Arlene Boland of Medford, Jinny Chipman of Milton and Rosemary Phelan of Duxbury. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Patricia has been and lifelong resident of Medford. She is a graduate of Girls Catholic High School in Malden. For over 30 years, she worked as a receptionist at BNY Mellon. First and foremost, Patricia was dedicated to her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7 PM followed by a service beginning promptly at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Lupus Foundation of New England, 40 Speen St., Unit 205, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Malden Catholic School for Girls, 99 Crystal St., Malden, MA 02148. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019