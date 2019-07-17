Home

PATRICIA (CONNORS) DICKERSON

DICKERSON, Patricia (Connors) Age 61, of Haverhill and formerly of Somerville. Beloved wife of Donald Dickerson of Haverhill, loving mother of James Dickerson of Haverhill, cherished sister of Rosemary Targonski and her husband Paul of Methuen, Brian Connors and his wife Ellen of Belmont, Steven Connors of Somerville, and the late James Connors, devoted aunt to Dennis, Allison, Kaleigh, Kiernan, and Kevin. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Service Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
