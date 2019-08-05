Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Baldwin Brothers Cremation Society
13753 N Us Highway 441
The Villages, FL 32157
(352) 430-1449
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St Theresa's Church
466 Boston Road
Billerica, MA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Woburn Country Club
5 Country Club Road
Woburn, MA
View Map
PATRICIA (MITCHELL) DOHERTY


1948 - 2019
PATRICIA (MITCHELL) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Patricia (Mitchell) Age 70, passed away unexpectedly at her home in The Villages, FL on July 11th, 2019. She was a longtime Billerica resident and teacher. She was married to her loving husband William D. Doherty (formerly of Woburn) for over 41 years. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Born in Waltham, MA on August 19,1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. Mitchell and Edith I. (Hopkins) Mitchell. Pat was a resident of Billerica for over 45 years. She was a teacher in the Parker Elementary School for over 30 years before retiring and moving to Long Island, NY.

Pat and her husband Bill moved to The Villages, FL in 2012. Although, she spent the last 5 years battling rheumatoid arthritis, she still managed to return to Massachusetts a few times a year. She was there for the birth of her granddaughter in 2015 and was overjoyed to watch her son get married in NY last summer. Although distance often separated her family, she spent many hours on the phone with her daughter and face timed her granddaughter nightly to talk about their days. She was able to stay connected to many relatives and friends through social media.

Pat is survived by her daughter Erin Doherty and her partner Dennis Sousa of Burlington, MA; her son William R. and his wife Danielle of Jersey City, NJ; her granddaughter Isla Sousa of Burlington, MA; her brother Robert C. Mitchell and his wife Sandra of The Villages, FL; her brother David A. Mitchell and his wife Patty of Perkasie, PA. She also leaves behind her beloved nephews and nieces and many cousins and friends.

Services for Pat will be at St Theresa's Church, 466 Boston Road, Billerica, MA at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 17th. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Woburn Country Club, 5 Country Club Road, Woburn, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Billerica Scholarship Fund, Town Hall-Treasurer's Department, 365 Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821 or online at www.billerica.dollarsforscholars.org

To leave online condolences or a memory, www.baldwincremation.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
