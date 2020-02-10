|
|
BARRY, Patricia E. Of Chatham, passed away on February 9, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Pat is survived by her husband Michael J. Barry and their two children, Christine Terry and her husband Roger of Lakeville, MA and Peter Barry and his wife Jennifer of Marlborough, MA. A Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Thursday, February 13th and from 10-10:30 am on Friday, February 14th at Nickerson Funeral Home in CHATHAM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, February 14th at Holy Redeemer in Chatham with Burial to follow at Seaside Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020