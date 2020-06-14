|
CHIARAMONTE, Patricia E. Of Georgetown, formerly of Saugus, June 12. Beloved wife of Joseph Chiaramonte. Loving mother of Loren Vaughn of NH, Lisa Pennington and her husband, Terence, of Georgetown, Adam Chiaramonte of NH. Dear sister of Sandra Medeiros of Revere, Terry Monaco of FL. Cherished Nuna of six beautiful grandchildren, also loving aunt and friend. Sister-in-law of Kathleen Silvio and husband, Paul, of NH. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Due to the present COVID-19 guidelines the funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the of MA, www.alzmassnh.org. For directions and condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 15, 2020