|
|
MARCOUX, Patricia E. (Berry) Of Randolph, passed away peacefully, on October 9, 2019. Patricia was the wife of the late Alfred E. Marcoux. Loving mother of Susan Marcoux and her husband Michael Klehm of Darien, CT, Megan Marcoux and her husband Wade Cunningham of Smithfield, VA, Nina Grieco and her husband Joseph of Southlake, TX and Holly Marcoux and her husband Richard Whalen of Randolph. Devoted sister of Robert P. Berry of FL and the late Henry G. Berry, Jr. Dear grandmother of Kieran and Karina Klehm, Fallon and Torin Cunningham, Gavin and Galen Grieco, Liam and Mallory Whalen and the late Austin Cunningham. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Visitation Period on Monday, October 21st from 8:30 -10:30 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 AM in St. Agatha Church, 432 Adams St., Milton. Burial in the Milton Cemetery. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit
www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019