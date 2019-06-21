|
|
WILSON, Patricia E. (Goddard) Of West Roxbury, June 20, 2019. Former wife of Kenneth R. Wilson. Devoted mother of Arlene Randall, and Richard, Kenneth, and Roger Wilson. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Sunday, June 23rd from 2-6pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Monday, June 24th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 11:30am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. For complete obit, directions, and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2019