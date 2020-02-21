Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
PATRICIA E. (POWDERLY) ZAKHARY

PATRICIA E. (POWDERLY) ZAKHARY Obituary
ZAKHARY, Patricia E. (Powderly) Age 83, of Brockton, February 20, 2020. "Patty" was co-owner of Golden Dream Jewelry in Brockton for the past 35 years. Patty is survived by her devoted life companion & love of her life of 40 years, Richard Fagone of Brockton. Loving mother of George Mark Bowab of Brockton, Cheryl Burns (& Tony) of Boscawen, NH, Cynthia Bowab (& Christopher Palmer) of Sudbury, & Pamela McCosh (& Brian) of West Bridgewater. Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Sarah, Joselyn, Stephani, Rachel, & Laura, & 6 great-grandchildren. Patty was born & raised in Jamaica Plain by her mother Ann Powderly, along with her four siblings, Geraldine Bulman, predeceased by Mary Tornberg, Dan Powderly, & Barbara Smith. She also loved and spoiled her granddogs Stanley, Daisy-Mae and Ollie. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses, & staff at Brigham & Women's, Mass General, & Dana Farber hospitals for their dedication & efforts in helping Patty throughout her journey. We are forever grateful that they gave us an additional 14 years with her. To Mumma - angels on your pillow, we will see you soon. All are welcome to Patty's Memorial Gathering on Sunday, March 1st from 11a.m. - 2p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., BROCKTON. For full obituary, visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
