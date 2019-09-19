Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Bigelow Chapel, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery
580 Mt. Auburn St.
Cambridge, MA
PATRICIA EILEEN (GERCIK) HASELTINE


1944 - 2019
PATRICIA EILEEN (GERCIK) HASELTINE Obituary
HASELTINE, Patricia Eileen (Gercik) Retired Director of International Programs at MIT Of Cambridge, Sept. 17. Wife of the late William A. Haseltine and Larry Isaacson. Daughter of the late Abraham and Louie (Duggin) Gercik. Dear mother of Mara G. Haseltine and Alexander G. Haseltine. Sister of Janice Irene Welch and Leona Markiewicz. Loving fiancée of John R. Low-Beer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patricia's Memorial Service in the Bigelow Chapel, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 noon, with reception to follow. www.swdfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019
