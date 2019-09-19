|
|
HASELTINE, Patricia Eileen (Gercik) Retired Director of International Programs at MIT Of Cambridge, Sept. 17. Wife of the late William A. Haseltine and Larry Isaacson. Daughter of the late Abraham and Louie (Duggin) Gercik. Dear mother of Mara G. Haseltine and Alexander G. Haseltine. Sister of Janice Irene Welch and Leona Markiewicz. Loving fiancée of John R. Low-Beer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Patricia's Memorial Service in the Bigelow Chapel, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, Monday, Sept. 23, at 12 noon, with reception to follow. www.swdfuneralhome.com Arrangements by: Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900
View the online memorial for Patricia Eileen (Gercik) HASELTINE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 20, 2019