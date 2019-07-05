NORTON, Patricia Ellen (Greene) Of Malden, Massachusetts, born on September 12, 1941 in Melrose, Massachusetts, to the late Ellen E. McDonald and the late George H. Greene, passed away at age 77 on June 29, 2019 in Birmingham, AL. Patricia attended Malden Hospital School of Nursing. She was an O.R. nurse at Baptist Medical Center Montclair in Birmingham until retiring in 2001. Patricia was the loving wife of Paul Norton. She was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Richard McDonald. Patricia is survived by her sons, John M. Norton and his wife Linda, Paul J. Norton and his wife Ann, Matthew L. Norton, and Andrew G. Norton and his wife Erin; brother, George V. Greene; stepbrother, Michael McDonald; stepsisters, Martha Lang and Mary Jenkins; grandchildren, Craig Barnes, Ryan High, Leo Norton, Margret Norton, Joseph Norton, Joshua Norton, Brendan Norton, Katherine Norton, Kirsten Mills, John Norton, Maegan Norton, Alyssa Norton, Ian Norton, Drew Norton, Eireann Norton, and Keira Norton; and great-grandchild, Paisleigh Hooks. Patricia was a prayer group member at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Birmingham and a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Pat's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Monday, July 8, from 4-7pm, and again on Tuesday, at 9am, before leaving in procession to Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10am. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. Donations in Patricia's name to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1655 McGill Ave., Mobile, AL 36604 are welcome and appreciated. Robinson Funeral Home



Melrose, MA 781-665-1900 Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019