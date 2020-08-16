|
|
KRONMILLER, Patricia F. (Buckley) Age 87, of Dorchester, formerly of Randolph and Rockland, passed peacefully on August 13, 2020 at Standish Village surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Kronmiller. The loving mother of Karen Gill and her husband, Peter, and Alan Kronmiller and his wife, Heidi, of Bridgewater, David Kronmiller and his partner, Connie, of Sagamore Beach, Kathy Cohen and her husband, Gary, of Ipswich, Diane Cardinale and her husband, Doug, of Easton and Alice Kronmiller and her partner, Jimmy, of Weymouth. The cherished Nana of Jessica, Brendan and Keith Gill, Kelsey (Kronmiller) Janak, Justin Kronmiller, Mathew, Alex and Jeremy Cohen, Andrea, Michael and Nicholas Cardinale and Myles and Rowah Kronmiller, as well as great-grammy of Amahri, Mariah, twins, Eva and Iris, Charlie, Rose and triplets, Forrest, Marin and Wilder. She was one of 11 children of Elizabeth and Francis Buckley and is survived by her sisters, Claire O'Neil of Norwood and Maureen Sutherland of Rockland, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Patricia was a proud member of the Red Hat Society, she enjoyed dancing and singing to the music of the big band era and the Irish tunes of her youth. After growing up in Roxbury, she raised her family in Randolph before moving to Leisurewoods in Rockland, spending the last eight years at Standish Village in Dorchester. Our family will forever be grateful for the loving staff at Standish Village and the PACE Program of Elder Care Services in Mattapan for their excellent, thoughtful and compassionate care. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH on Tuesday, August 18th from 5-7 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at St. Mary's Church. All are welcome to the burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Randolph at 11:15 a.m. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 17, 2020