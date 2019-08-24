|
McDONOUGH, Patricia F. (Fourier) Of Hyde Park, formerly of Dorchester, Aug 23, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas V. McDonough, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas V. McDonough, Jr. (BPD) and his wife Valerie of Rockland, and Tricia (McDonough) Rudnisky and her husband Michael of West Roxbury. Devoted nana of Molly, Sean, and Meaghan McDonough and Thomas, Patrick and MaryKate Rudnisky. Sister of Duval F. Fournier, Stanley Ornell, Ralph Ornell, and the late Jackie Mason, Arthur "Butchie" Fournier and Carol McLeod. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be held at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, Aug. 28th at 11am. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Patricia was a former employee of the Boston Police Dept. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to Cops for Kids with Cancer Inc., PO Box 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019