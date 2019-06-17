|
|
LLOYD, Patricia G. Age 72, of Revere, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Gerard J. and Winifred (Lennon) Lloyd. Devoted sister of Gerard Lloyd and his wife Margaret of Milton, Carol McKenna and her husband Robert of Harwich, Winnie Horgan and her husband John of Milton, John "Jake" Lloyd of Abington and his partner Diane Brugman and the late Teresa Lloyd. Cherished Aunt of many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Patricia also leaves behind her beloved cat, Pinto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, Neponset, Friday, June 21, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Interment Private. If desired contributions in Patricia's name may be sent to , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019