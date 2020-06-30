|
LOWNDES, Patricia G. (Maffei) Of Winthrop, June 29, 2020. Loving mother of Renee Hickey and her husband Daniel of Winthrop, Dina Cash and her husband TJ of Winthrop and Misty Fletcher of Lynn. Dear sister of the late Victor "Butchie" Maffei. Cherished grandmother of Danny, Jennifer, Matthew and Isabella. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM. The funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianoofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2020