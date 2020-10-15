1/1
PATRICIA G. (MORAN) NEUNDORF
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEUNDORF, Patricia G. (Moran) Age 86, of Easton and formerly of Quincy and North Conway, NH, passed away unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on Friday, October 2, 2020. She is the loving wife of James Neundorf. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles H. and Ellen L. (Dunn) Moran, Patricia was raised in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester. She was a graduate of the former Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston. She went on to graduate from the former St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Brighton and later Rutgers University in New Jersey, where she became a Certified Nurse Practitioner. During her time as a Nurse Practitioner, Patricia worked at the Neponset Health Center and later moved on to work for The American Red Cross. Additionally, she served in the US Air Force reserves. Patricia was a kindhearted conversationalist who took a particular interest in others. Patricia enjoyed a wide array of hobbies. She could often be found reading current events, fiction and history. She enjoyed skiing the White Mountains of New Hampshire with Bretelhoffers Ski Club and traveling everywhere from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to the cafes of Paris and beyond. Additionally, Patricia found joy in shopping for art, jewelry and decorative antiques. Most importantly, Patricia loved to be in the company of her husband of 51 years, Jim, her loving family and her lifelong friends. Patricia is survived by her husband Jim, a sister, Marjorie Hannigan and her husband Paul of North Easton, a brother-in-law, Joseph Neundorf and his wife Margaret of Milton, six nieces, Paula Garrow of North Easton, Patricia Clark of Middleboro, Pamela Walker and Denise Curtin, both of North Easton, Dr. Christina Leone of St. Petersburg, FL, Stephanie Neundorf of Jamaica Plain, two nephews, Charles Hannigan of Darien, CT and Matthew Neundorf of Canton. She is also survived by numerous grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral (requiring masks and social distancing) from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street, Rte. 138, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., North Easton, MA. Her interment will be held privately at a later date. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online condolences, please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Our condolences to Jimmy. Pat was a lovely lady.
Pat and Elaine Gallant
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved