NEUNDORF, Patricia G. (Moran) Age 86, of Easton and formerly of Quincy and North Conway, NH, passed away unexpectedly at Boston Medical Center on Friday, October 2, 2020. She is the loving wife of James Neundorf. Born in Boston, daughter of the late Charles H. and Ellen L. (Dunn) Moran, Patricia was raised in the Savin Hill neighborhood of Dorchester. She was a graduate of the former Cardinal Cushing High School in South Boston. She went on to graduate from the former St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Brighton and later Rutgers University in New Jersey, where she became a Certified Nurse Practitioner. During her time as a Nurse Practitioner, Patricia worked at the Neponset Health Center and later moved on to work for The American Red Cross. Additionally, she served in the US Air Force reserves. Patricia was a kindhearted conversationalist who took a particular interest in others. Patricia enjoyed a wide array of hobbies. She could often be found reading current events, fiction and history. She enjoyed skiing the White Mountains of New Hampshire with Bretelhoffers Ski Club and traveling everywhere from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to the cafes of Paris and beyond. Additionally, Patricia found joy in shopping for art, jewelry and decorative antiques. Most importantly, Patricia loved to be in the company of her husband of 51 years, Jim, her loving family and her lifelong friends. Patricia is survived by her husband Jim, a sister, Marjorie Hannigan and her husband Paul of North Easton, a brother-in-law, Joseph Neundorf and his wife Margaret of Milton, six nieces, Paula Garrow of North Easton, Patricia Clark of Middleboro, Pamela Walker and Denise Curtin, both of North Easton, Dr. Christina Leone of St. Petersburg, FL, Stephanie Neundorf of Jamaica Plain, two nephews, Charles Hannigan of Darien, CT and Matthew Neundorf of Canton. She is also survived by numerous grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral (requiring masks and social distancing) from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street, Rte. 138, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., North Easton, MA. Her interment will be held privately at a later date. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
