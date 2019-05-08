AKOWICZ, Patricia H. Of Waltham, formerly of Pompton Lakes, NJ, May 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Daughter of the late Henry G. and Helen B. Akowicz (Eickenbrock). Sister of Henry J. Akowicz and his wife Linda of Mayfield, NY and Allen D. Akowicz and his wife Karen of Bethel, CT. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, by numerous friends that she held dear, and by her beloved dog, Bailey. Tricia was Senior Staff Development Specialist Special for Meditech Corporation in Framingham. She was passionately involved in Local Theatres, in Burlington (where she was Past President), Arlington, Concord, and in Kerrville, Texas. To quote her: "I have gone from a nun to a stripper in 4 short years doing theatre." The family would like to thank everyone at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation Center, Maristhill Rehabilitation Center, and House. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, May 10, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 3pm to 7pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday, May 11, at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington, at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800



