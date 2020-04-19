|
MOON, Patricia H. (Coughlin) Born August 4, 1941 in Boston, MA. She lived in Abington, MA for many years. She passed away on April 12, 2020. She was married to the late Elmer L. (Roy) Moon. She was the beloved daughter of late Patrick and Ruth (Tenney) Coughlin. She was a devoted sister to her brother, Ralph Coughlin of Canton,MA, and two sisters, Ann (Coughlin) Cole and husband Donald of Randolph, MA and Ruth (Coughlin) Barkhouse of Marshfield, MA. She was also a devoted mother to her children, Edward W. Moon of Abilene KS, Dawn M. (Moon) and husband Richard Rigby of Albuquerque, NM , Lisa A. (Moon) Quackenbush and husband William of Rockland, MA, and Michael L. Moon and wife Maureen Moon of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Patrick, Kelly and Shelby Moon of Kansas. Aleyna and Steven Rigby of Albuquerque, NM, and Alex Moon and Jadzia and Conor Quackenbush of Rockland, MA. She was also a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Patricia loved going dancing with friends and her friend Charles Barry, and loved quilting and going for walks. Patricia worked for the M.B.T.A, she was a motor person for the blue line.
Many thank yous to all the staff members at Sunrise of Norwood, MA and Hospice staff for all their devoted care to her and all the other patients. Donations to Cancer, Alzheimer's and to Compassionate Care Hospice in Woburn. Please sign our online guestbook www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020