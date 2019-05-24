|
TONRA, Patricia H. (Holland) Of Dedham, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Devoted mother of Melissa Walsh and her husband Sean of North Attleboro and Emily Bausemer and her husband Brian of Walpole. Proud Nana of Declan and Keeghan Walsh and Brynn and Benjamin Bausemer. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Holland. Sister of James Holland of FL, Edward Holland of NH, Mary Holland of FL, Kathryn Holland of Osterville, Joseph Holland of Weymouth and the late William "Bo" Holland and Robert Holland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, May 29th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours, Tuesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019