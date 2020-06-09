|
JOSEPH, Patricia "Patty" Harrington Beloved Mother, Sister, and Friend Passed away in Milford, Ohio on May 25th, 2020 due to an illness that she had been fighting for most of the year. Patty was born on January 29th, 1950 at Wellesley-Newton Hospital in Newton, MA, the youngest of five children born to Mr. and Mrs. James H. Harrington. She was raised in Wellesley, MA and attended Cardinal Cushing College, graduating with her Bachelor's in Education. However, Patty chose a much different path for her life and career. Marriage and life would take her to Cincinnati, OH. Patty pursued a successful career in real estate. After many years in that business, she transitioned to a different field, managing a geotechnical office. Her intelligence, hard work and drive contributed greatly to the success and growth of that business. On many occasions, she was honored by her employer. One of these awards paraphrased President Theodore Roosevelt's "Citizenship in a Republic" speech, describing Patty as "a woman in the arena." Her independence, candor, and dogged approach to the challenges and successes in her life are aptly summed up in that description. Patty found great joy in her family and friends. Patty possessed a quick wit and clever sense of humor. She loved to chat, play board games, any card game, and carry on about life. She radiated fun and enjoyed old movies, the shores of Cape Cod, and visiting her 7 grandchildren. Patty was a loving mother who imbued a strong work ethic and sense of compassion and social responsibility in her children. Patty is survived by her three siblings, Mrs. Janice Young, Mrs. Nancy Corcoran, and Mr. James H. Harrington, Jr., as well as her four children, Ms. Elizabeth H. Joseph, Mr. Thomas C. Joseph, Jr., Mr. Nicholas P. Joseph of Alexandria, VA, and Mr. Patrick H. Joseph of Greenville, CA. Patty was predeceased by her sister, Ms. Maureen G. Harrington. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2020