1/
PATRICIA "PAT" HARRISON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PATRICIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARRISON, Patricia "Pat" Passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at age 72, at her home in Brookline, Massachusetts. She had lived with pancreatic cancer since 2016. She married Curtis W. Worcester in 1993 in San Francisco and became stepmother to Eric C. Worcester. Eric married Cheri Beaubia (Worcester) and they had two children- Aislinn and Sam. One of Pat's greatest joys was spending time with family, especially at the annual Harrison reunions in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to her older brother, Rick, who died in 2002, Pat was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Betsy Harrison. Her three younger brothers, John, Jack, and Tom - reside with their families in Texas, and her sister, Elizabeth Ann (Harrison) Schiffer, lives with her family in Delaware. Pat is also survived by the widow of her brother Rick, Linda Kay Harrison, and Linda's companion, Roger Minner, who live in Texas. Pat's aunt, Teresa Gurian, lives in Arizona, and Pat's close friend of many years, Joanne Wyckoff, lives in Scituate, Massachusetts. Pat was a longtime member of a book club, a writing group, and a psychoanalytic therapy group; the members of each of these groups were dear to her. Her longtime psychoanalyst, Mary Shepherd, was a friend for many years. All Services for Patricia will be Private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved