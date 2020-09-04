HARRISON, Patricia "Pat" Passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at age 72, at her home in Brookline, Massachusetts. She had lived with pancreatic cancer since 2016. She married Curtis W. Worcester in 1993 in San Francisco and became stepmother to Eric C. Worcester. Eric married Cheri Beaubia (Worcester) and they had two children- Aislinn and Sam. One of Pat's greatest joys was spending time with family, especially at the annual Harrison reunions in the Texas Hill Country. In addition to her older brother, Rick, who died in 2002, Pat was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Betsy Harrison. Her three younger brothers, John, Jack, and Tom - reside with their families in Texas, and her sister, Elizabeth Ann (Harrison) Schiffer, lives with her family in Delaware. Pat is also survived by the widow of her brother Rick, Linda Kay Harrison, and Linda's companion, Roger Minner, who live in Texas. Pat's aunt, Teresa Gurian, lives in Arizona, and Pat's close friend of many years, Joanne Wyckoff, lives in Scituate, Massachusetts. Pat was a longtime member of a book club, a writing group, and a psychoanalytic therapy group; the members of each of these groups were dear to her. Her longtime psychoanalyst, Mary Shepherd, was a friend for many years. All Services for Patricia will be Private.





