HIGGINS, Patricia (Wallace) of Arlington passed away on July 27, 2020, she was 90 years old. Patricia was born in Arlington but went home to Ireland at 8 months old. Loving daughter of the late Patrick Wallace and Ellen (Taylor) Wallace, of Kildaire, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Higgins, Patricia and Edward came back to the States in 1957 and raised their family in Arlington, MA. Devoted mother of Paul Higgins, his wife Robin of Warwick RI, Sally Munroe of Medford, Deirdre Higgins of Arlington, Brian, his wife Lisa of Blue Ash, Ohio, and Julie and her husband Doug, of Northboro, MA. Dear sister of Helen Kerry and Ann Streathan of England and the late Edward Wallace, Joseph Wallace & Lily Groves. Loving Nani of Molleen Carbonneau, Patrick Munroe, Caitlin Phillips, William Ellicott, Michael, Emily, Jack, Harrison, and Tyler Stanwood, Connor and Ryan Higgins, Colin Higgins and the Late Edward Christopher Higgins. Loving great-grandmother of Nathan and Shea Carbonneau, Logan and Declan Higgins, Callie and Keeley Phillips, and Ava Ellicott. Patricia always enjoyed her trips home to Ireland and has remained close with her many relations in Ireland. They loved their "Tricia". Patricia lived a full life. She was owner of the Irish Connection in East Arlington for years. Board member of the Irish American Club in Arlington. Patricia was known for her infectious laugh and full of fun and her love of Dancing and Irish music. Patricia lived at Drake Village in Arlington for many years and made many friends and their Saturday night socials were full of laughter. For the last 3 years she was a resident of the Courtyard Nursing Home in Medford, where she was well cared for by loving nurses and CNA's and the family is forever grateful. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resident Counsel Fund at the Courtyard Nursing Center 200 Governors Ave., Medford, MA 02155. Attn: Christine Doyle Funeral Mass will be held at St Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington, MA. Thursday July 30, 2020 @ 11:30 am. Burial will be held immediately following at Mt Pleasant Cemetery. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020