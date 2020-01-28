|
|
HINES, Patricia (Dugan) Age 93, born February 22, 1926 in Milton, MA, passed away peacefully in Deerfield Beach, FL on January 25, 2020. Devoted wife of Robert E. Hines (deceased), beloved mother of Nancy Hines (Cleo Coy, deceased), Jack Hines (Marcy Fenton Hines), Kate Hines (Christopher Hearn), Robert Hines, Jr. (Anne Matthews). Cherished grandmother of Andy Hines (Keegan Cook Finberg) and Henry Hines. Loving great-grandmother of Zev Wilton Finberg-Hines. Dear sister of Owen Dugan and Sheila Block. Adored aunt to many and friend to all. Patricia was part of a large Irish Catholic family with historic roots in New England. She attended Thayer Academy and was a graduate of Trinity College in Washington, DC. Patricia loved raising her family and made sure they were comfortable and accepted as the family moved from Boston to Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and back to Boston in just a few short years. She was an avid golfer, reader, and loved following the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins. She enjoyed college and NFL football. She was an expert knitter, who made countless blankets, scarves, and selflessly crafted caps for the homeless and newborns. Patricia and Bob retired to Deerfield Beach, Florida over 30 years ago where they settled in the same condo complex with her mother Mae Dugan. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband and mother. She spent countless hours on her balcony enjoying the beautiful view, watching the boats, and reading books and magazines. Patricia adored her friends and community at Penthouse North and lived a blessed content life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Special Olympics or Catholic Charities. Visiting Hours: Private Service to be held in Florida.
View the online memorial for Patricia (Dugan) HINES
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020