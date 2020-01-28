Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (DUGAN) HINES


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (DUGAN) HINES Obituary
HINES, Patricia (Dugan) Age 93, born February 22, 1926 in Milton, MA, passed away peacefully in Deerfield Beach, FL on January 25, 2020. Devoted wife of Robert E. Hines (deceased), beloved mother of Nancy Hines (Cleo Coy, deceased), Jack Hines (Marcy Fenton Hines), Kate Hines (Christopher Hearn), Robert Hines, Jr. (Anne Matthews). Cherished grandmother of Andy Hines (Keegan Cook Finberg) and Henry Hines. Loving great-grandmother of Zev Wilton Finberg-Hines. Dear sister of Owen Dugan and Sheila Block. Adored aunt to many and friend to all. Patricia was part of a large Irish Catholic family with historic roots in New England. She attended Thayer Academy and was a graduate of Trinity College in Washington, DC. Patricia loved raising her family and made sure they were comfortable and accepted as the family moved from Boston to Chicago, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and back to Boston in just a few short years. She was an avid golfer, reader, and loved following the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins. She enjoyed college and NFL football. She was an expert knitter, who made countless blankets, scarves, and selflessly crafted caps for the homeless and newborns. Patricia and Bob retired to Deerfield Beach, Florida over 30 years ago where they settled in the same condo complex with her mother Mae Dugan. She was a devoted caregiver to her husband and mother. She spent countless hours on her balcony enjoying the beautiful view, watching the boats, and reading books and magazines. Patricia adored her friends and community at Penthouse North and lived a blessed content life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Special Olympics or Catholic Charities. Visiting Hours: Private Service to be held in Florida.

View the online memorial for Patricia (Dugan) HINES
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -