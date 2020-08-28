1/
PATRICIA I. (QUIST) WOOD
WOOD, Patricia I. (Quist) Of Norwood, passed peacefully on August 25 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 83. Patricia was a true matriarch - the trusted leader of her family, whose love, guidance, understanding and patience offered a roadmap for generations of her family to come. She was firm, but kind. Tough, but funny. Relentless, but caring. Her work ethic was unmatched, from her time as a supervisor for many years at New England Telephone, to the hours spent caring for her meticulous lawn and garden. A recent family gathering at her home with her overseeing a summer yard cleanup was a joy for her family, who knew it meant so much to her. Patricia showed amazing grace in her fight against cancer. If she felt down, she rarely showed it. Her incredible doctors and nurses were drawn to her positive spirit and quickly felt more like members of her family, not those guiding her care. Her family is grateful to everyone who connected with Patricia over the last many months, to make her courageous battle a team effort, with her leading the charge.

Patricia was the cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Katherine Quist. Devoted mother of Robert Wood and his wife Kymme of Palmer, James Wood and his partner Brandon McDonald of Keene, NH, Lori Wilson and her husband Peter of Walpole and the late Paula Annesi and her surviving husband Brian. Loving "Nan" of Katherine, Christopher, Isaac, Bethany, Cara, Mia, Michael, Quinn and Patrick and great-grandmother of Brody, Harper and Benjamin. Also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Visiting Hours will be held Wednesday morning, September 2nd, from 10-12PM, at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 12. Relatives and friends invited. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's memory in the fight against cancer by selecting an organization of your choosing. Thank you. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons F.H.

Walpole 508-668-0154

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
