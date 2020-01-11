|
DiSILVA, Patricia Irene (Patch) Age 83, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of her home on January 10, 2020. She as born on July 9, 1936 to the late Blanche and C. Joseph Patch, and grew up in Ipswich, MA. She graduated from Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, NH in 1958 with a degree in education. She worked as a teacher and receptionist and raised her family in between. Prior to retiring to Keene, Pat lived in Winchester, MA for many years where she raised her children. The true matriarch of her family, she was humorous, poised, intelligent, and loving. She was a voracious reader and encouraged the joy and wonder of reading to all. Kind, generous, and cheery, Pat took pleasure in many things, especially family get togethers, The Tennis Channel, eating out, shopping, and watching the Patriots. Pat is survived by her children Michael and his wife Theresa of Wake Forest, NC, Michael Schipani and his wife Loren of Winchester, MA, Gregory, Sr. and is partner Heidi Chandler of Brattleboro, VT, Nancy DiSilva and her husband Brian Born of Brattleboro, VT, and Charles of Arlington, MA; grandchildren Vincent and Katie DiSilva, Elke and Emma Schipani, Gregory, Jr. and Isabelle DiSilva, and Patric and Lacey Chandler; siblings Mary Ann Armstrong of Leesburg, FL, Virginia Schmale of Woburn, MA, Barbara and her husband Jay Keim of Mahwah, NJ, and her brother Joe and his wife Patricia of Fairfield, CA. She also leaves behind her life-long friend Ann (Roger) Livermore of Nashua, NH. A Gathering will be held on Wednesday, January 15th from 12-1 pm at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home & Crematorium located at 57 High St., BRATTLEBORO, VT. A celebration of life will follow at 1 pm in the Funeral Home chapel. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net Ker Phaneuf [email protected] 802-254-5655
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020