|
|
HONAN, Patricia J. (Dolan) Of Dorchester, originally of County Caven, Ireland, passed away on August 7, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas J. Honan of Bristol, NH, Peter F. Honan of Dorchester, and Colleen Valente of Nashua, NH. Dear sister of the late Rumold Dolan, Eric Dolan, and Phelam Dolan. Cherished grandmother of Alexander B. & Benjamin Z. Honan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Interment will remain private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020