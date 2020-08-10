Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HONAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA J. (DOLAN) HONAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA J. (DOLAN) HONAN Obituary
HONAN, Patricia J. (Dolan) Of Dorchester, originally of County Caven, Ireland, passed away on August 7, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas J. Honan of Bristol, NH, Peter F. Honan of Dorchester, and Colleen Valente of Nashua, NH. Dear sister of the late Rumold Dolan, Eric Dolan, and Phelam Dolan. Cherished grandmother of Alexander B. & Benjamin Z. Honan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Wednesday from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Interment will remain private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -