IMPERATO, Patricia J. (Favazza) Age 86, of Revere, formerly of Gloucester, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine (Lucido) Favazza. Beloved wife of Philip "Stix" A. Imperato. Loving mother of Marguerite Imperato, Lois Bunker and her husband William and the late Lenamarie Smith. Adored grandmother of Philip Smith and his loving companion Jessica Roldan, Alex Flores, Nicholas Bunker, Petrina Flores, Joseph and Vincent Bunker and great-grandmother of Philip Smith Jr. and Bentley Smith. Caring sister of Joseph Favazza, Betty Ciulla, Jay Pramas and the late Benny Favazza, Michael Favazza, Grace Parisi, Nina Benson and Grace Davis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Patricia's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Friday, July 12th from 4-8PM and again at 9AM Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment is private. At the family's request, please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Patricia's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127



View the online memorial for Patricia J. (Favazza) IMPERATO Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019