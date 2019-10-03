|
McCARTHY, Patricia J. "Pat" Of Duxbury, passed peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. McCarthy; loving mother of Stephen McCarthy and his wife Karen of Avon, Paula Lyons and her husband Dietmar of Marshfield, the late Robert J. McCarthy and his wife Laura of Boston, and the late Michael F. McCarthy; cherished grandmother of Brian, Matthew, and Stephen McCarthy, Colleen Madar, Derek and Nicholas Lyons, Robert Fitzpatrick and Ashley and Lauren McCarthy and great-grandchildren Rylee, Khloe, Emma, Bobby, Ryan and Angela McCarthy, Danny Madar, Rebecca and Frederick Lyons, Brendan Lyons, and Brendan Fitzpatrick. Dear sister of Elizabeth Natola, Phyllis O'Brien and Francis Clancy. Patricia was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters and leaves many nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed for her heart of gold, her contagious laugh, wonderful sense of humor and immense love for her family. She was truly one of a kind. Funeral Services will be private. For online guest book please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home Marshfield
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019