MOYNIHAN, Patricia J. Died peacefully surrounded by family at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital on December 24, 2019 in Boston, MA at the age of 73. Pat is survived by her husband Francis J. Moynihan, Jr. of Franklin, MA, her son Patrick Moynihan (married to Laura Moynihan), her daughter Julie Fallon (married to David Fallon), her grandchildren Bridget Fallon, Declan Moynihan, Caden Fallon, Payton Moynihan and Taegan Moynihan, her sister Kathy Curley; her brothers Gerald Egan (married to Elizabeth Egan), Dennis Egan (married to Barbara Egan), Maurice (Mossy) Egan (married to Maureen Egan). She was preceded in death by her parents Maurice F. Egan and Bridget A. Egan (Buckley); her sister Maureen Feeney (Egan); her brothers-in-law Daniel Feeney (married to Maureen Feeney) and William Curley (married to Kathy Curley). Pat was born on November 12, 1946 in Holyoke, MA. She graduated from Holyoke Catholic High School in 1964. She worked at Mass Mutual Life Insurance Co. from 1964 through 1966 and then Gillis Insurance Agency from 1966 to 1969. She graduated from Brom's Beauty School in 1968 and then decided to head to Boston, MA where she worked in the Massachusetts State House Speaker's office from 1969 to 1978, and later in the Committee on Health Care from 1979 to 1991. During that time, she attended Chamberlayne Junior College. She also volunteered much of her time and her administrative skills at Mercy Mount Country Day school where her children attended elementary school. After the State House, Pat worked at the Norfolk County Correction Center from 1992 through her retirement in 2005, after which she continued to work part-time through 2011. Though her battle with health issues extended through much of her life, it did not define her. Pat will be remembered as the beautiful, spiritual, loyal, compassionate, quick-witted, and clever wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend that she was and always will be in our hearts. The Funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. from the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home, 2049 Northampton Street, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1945 Northampton Street. Burial will follow in Saint Jerome Cemetery. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, January 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If desired, friends and family may make Memorial contributions to the https://www.arthritis.org Visiting Hours: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019