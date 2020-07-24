Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA LANGELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA JEAN LANGELL


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA JEAN LANGELL Obituary
LANGELL, Patricia Jean "Pat" Of Winchester, Massachusetts was born October 3, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts and grew up in Malden and Medford. She attended nursing school at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and worked as a pathology lab technician at Massachusetts General Hospital from 1952-1971, when she retired to help her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Steve Miliaras, raise their three sons, the eldest of whom was special needs, while Barbara completed a Ph.D. in English Literature and taught at UMass Lowell.

Pat will always be remembered for her kindness, positive outlook, devotion to her family and friends, sense of humor, and love of gardening and cooking, as well as her adventurous spirit - she was willing to try almost anything, including taking up piano and painting, and frequent travel around the world. She adored children and was known as Auntie Pat by many in Winchester, where she volunteered at the Lincoln School and as a Cub Scout den mother. But her greatest love was for her family.

Preceded in death by her sister Barbara and brothers Donald and Douglas, and nephew Stephen, she is survived by her other nephews Nicholas and Chrys Miliaras of the Washington, DC area and their families. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Jenks Senior Center. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -