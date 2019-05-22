GALLAGHER, Patricia Joan (MacEwen) Died peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2019. Born in Boston, she lived most of her life in Brookline and her later years in Newton and Waltham. She was predeceased by her parents Harold A. MacEwen and Marion (Greenwood) MacEwen, her sisters Marion (MacEwen) Nawrocki and Geraldine MacEwen as well as her former husband Francis J. Gallagher, Jr. She is loved and will be missed by a large family including Linda Gallagher, Hampton, NH, Donna Gallagher, Newton, and children, Lisa and her sons Timothy, Matthew and Drew, Lauren and her son JP and Kate Gallagher, all of Newton, Debra A. Gallagher, Newton, daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Ryan Lambert, and their children, Colton, Scarlett, and Carter, all of Wyndham, NH, Paula Gallagher Aucoin, Hudson, son Ronald Gallagher and daughter-in-law Bea and their children, William, Jack and Nicholas, all of Duxbury, Frank Gallagher, Concord, CA, Monica Gallagher, and their sons Patrick and Brandon Gallagher, Kerri Gallagher, Wareham, Kelli Gallagher and children, Isabel and Billy, of Westborough as well as several generations of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are welcome to gather at the A.J. Magni & Son FH, 365 Watertown Street, NEWTON, on Friday, May 24 from 4 to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, at 10:30am on Saturday, May 25, 573 Washington Street, Newton. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange Street, West Roxbury after Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PMC ride for cancer research. Lauren is riding this year in memory of Patricia and others e-giftID: LG0212 Donation page donate.pmc.org/LG0212 or donations.diabetes.org Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Patricia Joan (MacEwen) GALLAGHER Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019