Sister Patricia Joy Conner, SNDdeN Age 71, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. Sister Pat was born in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of Samuel H. and Maud (Quinn) Conner. She grew up and spent many summers on Long Island, Maine. She graduated in 1967 from Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, N.J. She graduated in 1971 from the University of Maine with a concentration in History. She later earned Master's degrees in Education from Salem State College and in Religious Studies from Boston College. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur on September 2, 1972. Sister Pat had a long ministry in education at schools affiliated with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was a teacher at St. Joseph School in Somerville, Blessed Sacrament School in Cambridge, Cathedral Grammar School in Boston and Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School in Lawrence. She was principal at St. Patrick's School in Lowell and the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsboro. She also served on the leadership team of the Boston Province of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Sister Pat was predeceased by her brother Kevin and leaves two sisters, Kathleen Floyd (and her husband Michael) and Shirley Conner, both of Long Island, Maine, three nieces Christie, Melanie and Valerie, three grandnephews and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick School, 311 Adams St., Lowell, MA 01854.





