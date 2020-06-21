Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA KAYE LEBLANC

PATRICIA KAYE LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Patricia Kaye Formerly of Medford – Patricia Kaye "Patsy" (Shields) LeBlanc, age 76, died June 19. Beloved wife of the late Emile Joseph LeBlanc; daughter of the late Ralph David and Mary Patricia (Kyffin) Shields. She is survived by four children, Heather Amoroso and her husband, Michael, of Billerica, Debbie Muise of Tewksbury, Mark LeBlanc of Dracut, and Michael LeBlanc and his wife, Janet, of Dracut; four grandchildren, Zachary and Jake Amoroso and Ryan and Nicholas Muise; three sisters, Kathleen Vallieres, Karen Reid and her husband, Roy, and Alice Shields all of Ontario, Canada; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her brother Paul Shields. Visiting Hours: A graveside Memorial Service will be held in Tewksbury Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions to of MA, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or visit . For e-condolences visit: www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the LeBlanc family. For complete obituary see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020
