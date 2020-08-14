|
CONROY, Patricia L. (Dolan) Loving mother and grandmother, loyal friend and dedicated educator - passed away peacefully with her children by her side on August 8, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer. Patricia was born in Worcester on August 27, 1944 to Marguerite S. Dolan and Lawrence E. Dolan. The announcement of her birth was delivered via telegram to her father in the battlefields of France as he completed his tour of active duty in the final days of WWII. Patricia attended Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree, where she was a member of the cheerleading squad. She went on to earn her BA in English at Emmanuel College, Boston, in 1966 and her Master's in Education, Creative Arts in Learning from Lesley University, Boston in 1982. While raising her family in Wellesley, Patricia was an active member in her community, serving as Cub Scout leader, Wellesley Jr. Women's League member, Lay Eucharistic Minister, and as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Patricia led a successful career as a dynamic teacher in Early Education who sought to build a more robust and inclusive model of learning. She taught in public schools in Roxbury and Westwood, as well as at St. Paul's School in Wellesley. Patricia enjoyed teaching new and emergent readers and had a vast lending library of children's literature. Patricia was a strong advocate for her fellow educators and a leader in developing an innovative science curriculum for the Westwood public schools. Rather than assigning workbooks and focusing on rote learning, Patricia hatched butterflies and grew sunflowers in the schoolyard. She touched many students' lives and received a nomination for MA Teacher of the Year. Patricia is survived by her sons Terence W. Conroy, Jr. of Wellesley, MA, Timothy Conroy of Wilson, WY, and daughter Deirdre Conroy of Berkeley, CA. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Brennan and Owen Conroy of Wellesley, MA and Jack and Cael Conroy of Wilson, WY, as well as her sister Maura Wilson of East Falmouth, MA. We will miss her bright laughter and her excellent cooking. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Paul Church in Wellesley on August 13, 2020 and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Stepping Stone Foundation, www.tsf.org or , Please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com to leave a personal message for the family. Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020