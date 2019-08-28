|
FABIANO, Patricia L. (Tavolieri) Of Norfolk, formerly of Needham, August 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew E. Fabiano. Loving mother of Susan Rowean and her husband Bill of Dover, Michael Fabiano and his wife Darlene of Norfolk, Ed Fabiano and his wife Michelle of Billerica, Lisa Wolfe and her husband David of Franklin, and Nicole Ryan and her husband Jeffrey of Ashland. Dear grandmother of Kelly, Courtney, Andrew, Kristen, Victoria, Alexandra, Drew, Katie, Bret, Matthew, and Leah. She leaves her beloved dog, Morty the Great. Sister of Robert Tavolieri and his wife Margie of Framingham and the late William Tavolieri. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and her devoted caregiver Katie Kelley. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, August 30th, from 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Saturday, at 10 am. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be made to rescuedogsrocknyc.org or to the Ronald McDonald House Boston Harbor, rmhbostonharbor.org For obit directions or to share a memory of Patricia, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019