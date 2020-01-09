|
GROSSMAN, Patricia L. (Levin) Cherished Wife, Loving Mother and Mimi Patti passed away after a courageous fight with ovarian cancer on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Patti's memory will live on for generations to come as she touched so many in her short 68 years with her warmth, joie de vivre, and spunkiness. Memories of her vivaciousness and strength will live on in her husband, Louis of Newton, her children, Joel and Holly Grossman (Lafayette, CA), David and Dara Grossman (Needham, MA), Jacob and Elizabeth Grossman (Dover, MA), Debbie and Jason Silverman (Brookline, MA) and her nine grandchildren (Avi, Ezra, Ayla, Ian, Jared, Alexa, Henry, Sydney and Bobby) who will remember their Mimi with love. Patti also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Margie Levin (Wayland, MA). Born in Boston and raised in Newton, Patti was introduced to Louis by her friend, Louis' sister, Linda Polivy, and their romance quickly kindled at Camps Takajo and Wenonah in Naples, Maine, where she and Louis were both counselors. They were married after a two year courtship when Patti was 19 years old. A graduate of Beaver Country Day School and Barnard College, Patti and Louis raised their children in Needham, where Patti's strong presence was felt on the PTC of the High Rock School and on the soccer fields with her megaphone. Brimming with energy, when she wasn't working at Newton-Wellesley Orthopedic Associates, Patti's involvement in the community spanned decades of direct and active engagement in organizations including Temple Beth Shalom, The Anti-Defamation League, Women of Reform Judaism, Camps Eisner/Crane Lake, Mayyim Hayyim, Hadassah, and The Roxbury Latin School, among others. Strong and caring, tender and thoughtful, Patti's generosity manifested itself in myriad ways, many anonymously. She took great pride in her family and watching her children grow, marry, and have their own children while they honor the Jewish family values that she and Louis hold so dearly. Her relationships were sacrosanct, including those with her children's spouses, to whom she referred to as "daughters-in-love" and "son-in-love." Her friends will fondly remember the songs and poems that she wrote in their honor for special events. Patti leaves behind friendships that span decades, none greater than hers with her husband of 48 years. They relished their time together and with family, especially in the Berkshires, where they dashed between Tanglewood, Jacob's Pillow, and Shakespeare & Company with friends and in Boston, where they routinely enjoyed The Boston Symphony Orchestra and The Huntington Theater. Patti's light and life will be missed but remembered. A Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Shalom at 670 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA 02494 on Sunday, January 12 at 11:00am with interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will sit shiva on January 12 at Temple Beth Shalom from 2:30pm-7:00pm. They will continue to sit shiva on January 13-15 from 2:30pm-5:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at The Clubhouse at Ledgebrook (261 Nahanton Street, Newton, MA 02459). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Patti & Louis Grossman Educational Scholarship Fund at Temple Beth Shalom www.tbsneedham.org/donate or Mayyim Hayyim in Newton, MA www.mayyimhayyim.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020