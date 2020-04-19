|
HUTSON, Patricia L. "Pat" BSN, age 68, of Andover, passed away Friday, April 17 at home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Cambridge to the late Leona Hutson, Pat resided in Belmont, Medford, Boston and New York City, working in the music industry prior to pursuing an acting career. She returned to MA to have and raise her daughter and follow a new career in nursing. She worked many years at Newton-Wellesley Hospital before her recent retirement in February. She recently completed coursework, earning her BS in Nursing at Framingham State University in May, but graduation ceremonies have been postponed. She will receive her degree posthumously. She leaves her daughter Emily of Andover, a sister Sandy Badger of Parrish, FL, Emily's father Sam Mercurio of Framingham, cousins Maureen Ryan & her husband Fletcher of Mystic, Sharon Dunphy & her husband Bob of Ridgefield, CT, Linda Mantone & her husband Joe of Woburn, MA and many other cousins. Private Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm, 450 Lowell St., Andover, MA 01810. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020