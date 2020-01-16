|
NEVILLE, Patricia L. "Pat" Age 87 of Cotuit, MA, died January 15, 2020. Born to Leo and Dorothy Waters in Chicago, IL, married to Robert E. Neville (deceased) in Port Washington, NY, August 22, 1953. Patricia attended Trinity College in Washington, DC, worked as a residential real estate agent and was the mother of four children.
She loved boating of all sorts, especially sailing, which she learned in her forties. Gardening was a lifelong passion for Pat, as was needlepoint and trips to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Later in life, Pat worked tirelessly with both the Cotuit-Santuit Association and the Barnstable Land Trust. With both of these associations, she helped preserve land and waterways in and surrounding her beloved Cotuit.
She is survived by her children, Constance Neville and her children Travis Kelley and Jarrett Kelley of Lexington, MA, Michael and Janice Neville and their children Connor and Liam of Lynnfield, MA, Laura (Neville) and Michael Toner and their children Kate, Liz and Bob of Cotuit, MA, and Monica Barber Raffel of MD and her daughter Leigh Barber of Manhattan and stepsons Will Barber of Boston and Chris Barber of San Diego.
Pat was predeceased by her sisters Barbara Murray and Carol Malone and her brother Leo Waters.
Remembrance for family and friends at Christ the King Church Chapel, 3 Job's Fishing Rd., Mashpee, MA, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00, followed by a Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation, For online condolences and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020